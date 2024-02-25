The Purdue Boilermakers (24-3) continue their quest for a top seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament when they travel to take on the Michigan Wolverines (8-19) on Sunday afternoon. Purdue sits atop the Big Ten standings and is in the driver's seat for a No. 1 seed, perhaps even the top overall seed, in March Madness. It's been a miserable season for Michigan, however, the Wolverines would love to play spoiler in this spot and build some momentum for the Big Ten Tournament.

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. ET at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich. The latest Michigan vs. Purdue odds from SportsLine consensus list the Boilermakers as 13.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is 152.

How to watch Purdue vs. Michigan

Michigan vs. Purdue date: Sunday, Feb. 25

Michigan vs. Purdue time: 2 p.m. ET

Michigan vs. Purdue TV channel: CBS

Michigan vs. Purdue live stream: Paramount+

College basketball picks for Michigan vs. Purdue

Before tuning into the Purdue vs. Michigan game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 16 of the 2023-24 season on a 136-89 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season. It is also off to a sizzling 25-13 start on top-rated spread picks this season.

For Purdue vs. Michigan, the model projects the Wolverines to cover the spread as 13.5-point underdogs. The Wolverines are in a serious slump after losing nine of their last 10 games. However, Michigan is 6-3 in its past nine games against the Boilermakers and Purdue is just 1-11-1 against the spread over the last 13 meetings in this series.

The Boilermakers also suffered a shocking 73-69 defeat against Ohio State in its last road game. Purdue's Fletcher Loyer, who's one of four starters averaging double-digit points per game, finished with just six points and one rebound in that defeat. SportsLine's model projects Michigan's defense will hold the Boilermakers under their season-scoring average on Sunday, helping the Wolverines cover the spread well over 50% of the time.

