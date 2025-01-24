The No. 11 Purdue Boilermakers (15-5) will try to bounce back from a 73-70 loss to Ohio State when they host the No. 21 Michigan Wolverines (14-4) on Friday night. Purdue had its seven-game winning streak snapped in the loss to the Buckeyes, getting upset as a 10.5-point underdog. Michigan has won six of its last seven games, sneaking past Northwestern in overtime on Sunday. The Boilermakers won both meetings between these teams last season, including a 99-67 win at home.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Mackey Arena. Purdue is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Purdue vs. Michigan odds, while the over/under is 151 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Purdue vs. Michigan spread: Purdue -4.5

Purdue vs. Michigan over/under: 151 points

Purdue vs. Michigan money line: Purdue: -187, Michigan: +154

Purdue vs. Michigan streaming: FuboTV

Why Purdue can cover

Purdue is coming off a disappointing loss to Ohio State, but it won its previous seven games. The Boilermakers took down then-No. 13 Oregon on the road last Saturday, springing the upset as 2.5-point underdogs. Junior forward Trey Kaufman-Renn posted a double-double with 23 points and 11 rebounds, knocking down all nine of his free-throw attempts.

Junior guard Braden Smith added 15 points, seven assists and four rebounds in the win over the Ducks. Kaufman-Renn leads Purdue with 18.3 points and 6.5 rebounds, while Smith is averaging 15.0 points and 8.9 assists. The Boilermakers have won four of the last five meetings between these teams, and they have covered the spread in seven of their last eight games against Big Ten opponents.

Why Michigan can cover

Michigan is coming off a pair of overtime games, falling to Minnesota before responding with a win over Northwestern on Sunday. The Wolverines have an elite frontcourt that has been giving opponents issues throughout the season, powered by Danny Wolf and Vladislav Goldin. Wolf is averaging 12.5 points and 10.2 rebounds, while Goldin is averaging 16.4 points.

Goldin is coming off a 31-point performance against Northwestern and is scoring 26 points over his last four games. He knocked down three 3-pointers against the Wildcats, making Michigan even more difficult to slow down. The Wolverines have been the most profitable team to back in this rivalry, covering the spread at a 12-1-1 clip in the last 14 meetings.

How to make Purdue vs. Michigan picks

