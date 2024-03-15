The top-seeded Purdue Boilermakers will look to continue their recent dominance over the eighth-seeded Michigan State Spartans when they meet in a 2024 Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal matchup on Friday. The Spartans (19-13, 10-10 Big Ten), who have won two of three, defeated ninth-seeded Minnesota 77-67 in Thursday's second-round matchup. The Boilermakers (28-3, 17-3 Big Ten), who have won five in a row, have won eight of the past 10 games against Michigan State, including four straight. This will be the sixth time the teams have met in the Big Ten Tournament, with the Spartans holding a 4-1 edge.

Tipoff from the Target Center in Minneapolis is set for noon ET. Purdue leads the all-time series 76-56, including an 80-74 win at West Lafayette, Ind., during the regular season. The Boilermakers are 8-point favorites in the latest Michigan State vs. Purdue odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 142.5.

Purdue vs. Michigan State spread: Purdue -8

Purdue vs. Michigan State over/under: 142.5 points

Purdue vs. Michigan State money line: Michigan State +275, Purdue -347

MSU: The Spartans have won six Big Ten Conference Tournament titles

PUR: Boilermakers coach Matt Painter has 17 wins against Michigan State, the most victories against Spartans coach Tom Izzo

Why Purdue can cover

The Boilermakers are led by back-to-back Big Ten Player of the Year Zach Edey. The senior center is averaging 24.2 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and two assists in 31 games, all starts. He is coming off a 25-point, 14-rebound, three-assist and three-block performance in a 78-70 win over Wisconsin on Sunday. He holds the school record for most consecutive double-figure scoring games at 82 and double-doubles with 61. He has scored 20 or more points in each of the last eight games.

Also powering Purdue is sophomore guard Braden Smith. In 31 games, all starts, he is averaging 13 points, 7.2 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 34 minutes of action. Smith posted a double-double in the win over Wisconsin, scoring 10 points and adding 10 assists and eight rebounds. He is connecting on 46.3% of his field goals, including 44.6% from 3-point range, and 81.3% from the foul line. See which team to pick here.

Why Michigan State can cover

Senior guard Tyson Walker has been red hot of late. He poured in 15 points, while adding four assists and three rebounds in Thursday's win over Minnesota. He had 30 points and three assists in a 65-64 loss at Indiana on Sunday. In the lone meeting against Purdue this season, he scored 14 points, while adding seven rebounds and four assists. In 30 games, all starts, Walker is averaging 18.4 points, three assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals in 32.8 minutes.

Senior forward Malik Hall finished with nine points in the win over the Gophers on Thursday. In 31 games, including 30 starts, he is averaging 12.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and two assists in 28.6 minutes. He scored 15 points and grabbed 17 rebounds in a 53-49 win over Northwestern on March 6. His best game was a 29-point and 10-rebound performance in an 80-72 win at Penn State on Feb. 14. See which team to pick here.

