Big Ten foes battle on MLK Day as the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (16-1) go on the road to play the Michigan State Spartans (12-5). The Boilermakers are on a roll, winners of three straight games. On Friday, they beat Nebraska, 73-55. Meanwhile, Michigan State had its seven-game win streak snapped against Illinois on Jan. 13, losing 75-66.

Tip-off from the Breslin Center in East Lansing is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. The Boilermakers are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Purdue vs. Michigan State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 133.5.

Purdue vs. Michigan State spread: Boilermakers -3.5

Purdue vs. Michigan State over/under: 133.5 points

Purdue vs. Michigan State money line: Boilermakers -160, Spartans +140

PUR: The Boilermakers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games following an ATS win

MSU: The Spartans are 5-1 ATS in their last six games following a straight-up loss

Why Purdue can cover



Purdue is very active and engaged on the defensive end. The Boilermakers quickly contest shots and swarm the ball handler. They are ranked third in the Big Ten in points allowed (61.1) but fourth in both field-goal percentage (.399) and 3-point percentage (.300). Purdue has given up fewer than 60 points in six games thus far this season.

Junior center Zach Edey has been a quality shot blocker and alters shots due to his size (7'4, 290 pounds). Edey can dominate in the paint and owns a soft touch around the rim. The Ontario native is 13th in the nation in scoring (21.2 points per game) but first in rebounds per game (13.2). Additionally, he's second in the country in double-doubles (14). On Jan. 8, Edey logged 30 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks against Penn State.

Why Michigan State can cover

Senior guard Tyson Walker is a floor-spacing perimeter threat. Walker has a smooth jumper but can take his defender off the dribble. The New York native averages a team-high 13.9 points, 2.9 assists, and shoots 40% from beyond the arc. He's scored at least 14 points in three of his last four games. On Jan. 3 against Nebraska, Walker had 21 points and knocked down three 3-pointers.

Senior forward Joey Hauser is a strong and tough player in the frontcourt. Hauser can get a bucket in a variety of ways including from the low post or with a jumper. The Wisconsin native averages 13.6 points and eight rebounds per game. He's registered a double-double in three of his past five outings. Hauser finished with 11 points and 11 boards in Friday's loss against Illinois.

