The Purdue Boilermakers attempt to extend their winning streak in season openers to 10 games when they host the Milwaukee Panthers on Tuesday. Purdue, which hasn't lost an opener since dropping a 70-65 decision to Bucknell in 2012, has outscored its opponents by an average of 28.2 points during the winning streak. The Boilermakers shot just 38.9% from the field and were 2-of-17 from 3-point range en route to a 73-68 loss to the Panthers in their last meeting in 2005.

Tip-off from Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The Boilermakers are 26-point favorites in the latest Purdue vs. Milwaukee odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 141.

Purdue vs. Milwaukee spread: Boilermakers -26

Purdue vs. Milwaukee over/under: 141 points

PUR: The Boilermakers were 2-9-2 against the spread in their final 13 games last season

MIL: The Panthers went 1-7 ATS in their last eight road contests of 2021-22

Why Purdue can cover

The Boilermakers have done extremely well in season openers under coach Matt Painter, posting 16 victories and just one loss. They have won by at least 25 points in 12 of Painter's triumphs, including a 96-67 win against Bellarmine last season. Zach Edey, who is the only returning player that averaged double digits in points in 2021-22, was second on the team in that game with 16 points and pulled down nine rebounds.

A junior center, Edey was Purdue's second-leading scorer last season at 14.4 points per contest and grabbed 7.7 boards while averaging just 19 minutes. He hit double figures in points in all but five of his 37 outings and enters Tuesday with a 17-game streak. Edey is the only player in the last 30 years to average 14 points, seven rebounds, one assist and one block in under 20 minutes.

Why Milwaukee can cover

The Panthers elected to go in a new direction after finishing last season with a 10-22 record. They fired coach Pat Baldwin and replaced him with Bart Lundy, who led Division II Queens University to a 30-4 record in 2021-22. Milwaukee also enters the campaign with an almost entirely different roster that includes sophomore guard Kentrell Pullian.

A transfer from Eastern New Mexico, Pullian was the 2022 Lone Star Conference Freshman of the Year after averaging a team-high 12 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Greyhounds. The Panthers also will be looking for a strong showing this season from Ahmad Rand, who spent 2021-22 at Oregon State. The senior forward averaged 5.3 points for the Beavers, hitting double figures four times - including a career-high 15 against Samford.

