The Minnesota Golden Gophers and the No. 24 Purdue Boilermakers will face off in a Big Ten clash at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday at Williams Arena. Minnesota is 12-7 overall and 12-1 at home, while the Boilermakers are 13-7 overall and 3-5 on the road. Purdue has won the last two meetings with Minnesota.

Minnesota vs. Purdue spread: Minnesota -3.5

Minnesota vs. Purdue over-under: 139 points

What you need to know about Minnesota

The Golden Gophers strolled past the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Monday, 79-61. Marcus Carr had 21 points and eight assists. He scored 11 points in the final five minutes. Minnesota snapped a three-game losing streak with the win.

Minnesota lost the first meeting with Purdue on Jan. 30, 82-61. Liam Robbins had a season-high six blocks in that game. The Golden Gophers are is averaging 76.0 points per game this year, their highest total since the 1992-93 season.

What you need to know about Purdue

Meanwhile, Purdue beat the Northwestern Wildcats 75-70 on Saturday. Jaden Ivey had a career-high 20 points along with seven rebounds, and Zach Edey posted a double-double on 12 points and 11 boards in addition to four blocks. The Boilermakers have won six of their past eight games. It was the 350th career win for Matt Painter.

Purdue has won two of their last three last games in Minnesota. The Boilermakers have held nine straight opponents to 72 or fewer points. Purdue has outscored its opponents by 47 points after halftime this season.

