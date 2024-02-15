We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on the schedule as the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Purdue Boilermakers are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on February 15th at Mackey Arena. Purdue is 22-2 overall and 12-0 at home, while Minnesota is 15-8 overall and 2-4 on the road. The Boilermakers have dominated this series in recent years, winning five of the last six meetings against Minnesota.

Purdue vs. Minnesota spread: Purdue -16.5

Purdue vs. Minnesota over/under: 146 points

Purdue vs. Minnesota money line: Purdue: -1887, Minnesota: +1000

What you need to know about Minnesota

Minnesota unfortunately witnessed the end of its three-game winning streak on Sunday. The Golden Gophers took a 90-85 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Iowa Hawkeyes. Despite the loss, Minnesota saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays.

Dawson Garcia, who scored 18 points along with seven rebounds and two blocks, was perhaps the best of all. Braeden Carrington was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with two steals. The Golden Gophers are 6-0 against the spread in their last six games and they're 4-0-1 ATS in their last five games played on a Thursday.

What you need to know about Purdue

Meanwhile, Purdue stacked a ninth blowout win onto its impressive resume on Saturday. Everything went the Boilermakers' way against the Hoosiers as Purdue made off with a 79-59 win. The victory was familiar territory for Purdue, who now have eight wins in a row.

Purdue relied on the efforts of Braden Smith, who almost dropped a double-double with 19 points and nine rebounds, and Zach Edey, who dropped a double-double with 26 points and 13 rebounds. Edey is having another stellar season for Purdue, averaging 23.3 points and 11.7 rebounds per game.

