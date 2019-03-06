Purdue vs Minnesota score: There's a three-way tie for first in the Big Ten after Boilermakers fall at Golden Gophers
Minnesota also picked up a huge win for its NCAA Tournament chances
Minnesota picked up a huge win that should help out its NCAA Tournament bubble chances, knocking off No. 11 Purdue 73-69 on Tuesday night.
Gophers students rushed the floor to celebrate the win and head coach Richard Pitino, who helped his own case in the hot seat discussion, took hold of the microphone and assumed the role of MC for Senior Night festivities. He thanked the fans, pulled the seniors up in front of the crowd and when Jordan Murphy closed it out he finished with "we'll see y'all in the tournament."
Minnesota is 19-11 after the win, with a 3-8 record in Quad 1 opportunities. That still-lopsided record in the toughest games of Minnesota's schedule will leave the Gophers near the cut line but the quality of the wins -- beating Wisconsin and Iowa in addition to Purdue -- has Pitino and the rest of the team feeling better about their chances on Selection Sunday.
In addition to snapping a 13-game winning streak against unranked opponents, this result also delayed Purdue's opportunity to clinch at least a share of the Big Ten regular season championship. At the end of Tuesday night, the Boilermakers are in a three-way tie with Michigan and Michigan State at 15-4 in conference play. Instead of winning the conference outright with wins against Minnesota and Northwestern, Purdue heads to Evanston for the regular season finale needing a win to share that honor with the Michigan-Michigan State winner.
Michigan and Michigan State will play on Saturday night in East Lansing with an 8 p.m. ET tip-off.
