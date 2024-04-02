The Purdue Boilermakers make their first Final Four appearance in more than 40 years when they face the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Saturday. Purdue (33-4) knocked off Tennessee 72-66 in the Midwest Region final to reach the Final Four for the first time since 1980. NC State (26-14) also returns to the Final Four after a hiatus of over four decades, earning its first berth since 1983 with a 76-64 triumph over Duke in the South Region final.

Tipoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. is set for 6:09 p.m. ET. The Boilermakers are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Purdue vs. NC State odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 146. Before making any NC State vs. Purdue picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Purdue vs. NC State and just locked in its Final Four 2024 predictions. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for NC State vs. Purdue:

Purdue vs. NC State spread: Boilermakers -9.5

Purdue vs. NC State over/under: 146 points

Purdue vs. NC State money line: Boilermakers -447, Wolfpack +344

PUR: The Boilermakers are 20-16-1 against the spread this season



NCST: The Wolfpack are 11-6-2 ATS this season when not favored



Why Purdue can cover

After being eliminated by 16th-seeded Fairleigh Dickinson in the first round of last year's NCAA Tournament, the Boilermakers have defeated their first four opponents this year by an average of 21.3 points. They are looking to follow in the footsteps of Virginia, which lost to No. 16 UMBC in the opening round in 2018 but bounced back to win the national championship the following year. Purdue is led by Zach Edey, who has posted four double-doubles during March Madness thus far.

Edey scored a career-high 40 points and pulled down 16 rebounds against the Volunteers on Sunday for his seventh consecutive double-double and 28th of the season. With that effort, the senior center became the first player since Loyola Marymount's Bo Kimble in 1990 to record at least 40 points and 15 boards in an NCAA Tournament game. Edey has joined Elvin Hayes, Jerry West and Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in the last 70 years to average 30 points and 15 rebounds through four games of an NCAA Tournament.

Why NC State can cover

The Wolfpack ended their regular season with a four-game losing streak but have posted nine straight victories since, including two against Duke. NC State has held six consecutive opponents to field-goal percentages below 40% and handed the Blue Devils their largest margin of defeat this season on Sunday. With that triumph, the Wolfpack joined five others as the lowest-seeded team to reach the Final Four since seeding began in 1979.

DJ Burns Jr. scored a season-high 29 points for NC State on Sunday after recording only four in the team's Sweet 16 victory over Marquette. The senior forward has scored in double figures eight times during the team's current winning streak. Senior guard DJ Horne, who leads the Wolfpack with an average of 16.8 points, has hit double digits in seven of his last eight contests after registering 20 points against Duke on Sunday.

