The North Carolina State Wolfpack hope to make their first trip to the National Championship Game in 41 years when they battle the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday in the Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. NC State (26-14), which defeated Houston for the national title in 1983, knocked off Duke 76-64 in the Elite Eight for its ninth consecutive victory since ending the regular season with a four-game losing streak. Purdue (33-4) won each of its first three March Madness games by double digits before getting past Tennessee 72-66 last Sunday.

Tipoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. is set for 6:09 p.m. ET. The Boilermakers are 9-point favorites in the latest Purdue vs. NC State odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 146.5. Before making any NC State vs. Purdue picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Div. I college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered the Sweet 16 round of the 2024 NCAA tournament on a 152-109 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,800 for $100 players. It also has a strong 32-21 (+890) record on top-rated spread picks this season, and its bracket picks rank in the 92nd percentile among all CBS Sports Bracket Challenge entries so far in 2024. Anybody following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Purdue vs. NC State and just locked in its Final Four 2024 predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for NC State vs. Purdue:

Purdue vs. NC State spread: Boilermakers -9

Purdue vs. NC State over/under: 146.5 points

Purdue vs. NC State money line: Boilermakers -441, Wolfpack +340

PUR: The Boilermakers are 20-16-1 against the spread this season



NCST: The Wolfpack are 11-6-2 ATS this season when not favored



Purdue vs. NC State picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Purdue can cover

The Boilermakers have lost only two of their last 21 games, with one of the defeats coming in overtime. They have recorded a total of 48 victories in the NCAA Tournament, the most ever by a team that hasn't won a national title. Purdue has had a relatively easy time in "The Big Dance" thus far this year, defeating its first four opponents by an average of 21.3 points.

Zach Edey has been a force for the Boilermakers during March Madness, averaging 30 points and 16.3 rebounds. The senior center has recorded 120 points and 65 boards over Purdue's first four games, becoming the first player to reach those marks in one NCAA Tournament since Larry Bird registered 136 and 67, respectively, in 1979 with Indiana State. Edey scored a career-high 40 points and pulled down 16 rebounds against Tennessee on Sunday to become the first player with at least 40 and 15 in a Tournament game since Loyola Marymount's Bo Kimble in 1990. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why NC State can cover

The Wolfpack will be looking to pick up where they left off against Duke last Sunday. Trailing 27-21 at intermission, NC State shot 73.1% while outscoring the Blue Devils 55-37 in the second half en route to becoming just the seventh double-digit seed to reach the Final Four since the NCAA Tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985. Senior forward DJ Burns Jr. (29) and senior guard DJ Horne (20) both reached the 20-point plateau in the victory, recording the majority of their points over the final 20 minutes.

Burns, who matched his season high, scored 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting in the second half while Horne was 5-for-7 and recorded 15 points. It was the second big performance of the Tournament for Burns as he registered 24 points and 11 rebounds against Oakland in the second round for his second double-double of the season. Senior guard Michael O'Connell scored only six points versus Duke but set a career high with 11 rebounds and dished out six assists, marking the third time he had six or more in this year's "Big Dance." See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Purdue vs. NC State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 150 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can see the picks only at SportsLine.

So who wins Purdue vs. NC State, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the NC State vs. Purdue spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 152-109 roll on its top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.