Who's Playing

Nebraska @ Purdue

Current Records: Nebraska 9-8; Purdue 15-1

What to Know

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are 2-8 against the #3 Purdue Boilermakers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Friday. Nebraska and the Boilermakers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET at Mackey Arena. Purdue will be strutting in after a win while the Cornhuskers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Nebraska found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 76-50 punch to the gut against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Tuesday. One thing holding Nebraska back was the mediocre play of guard Sam Griesel, who did not have his best game: he finished with 12 points on 4-for-11 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 32 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Purdue and the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Purdue wrapped it up with a 76-63 victory. It was another big night for the Boilermakers' center Zach Edey, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 13 rebounds along with three blocks.

The Cornhuskers are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 3-7 ATS when expected to lose.

Nebraska is now 9-8 while Purdue sits at 15-1. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Nebraska is stumbling into the game with the 48th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 67.1 on average. Purdue's defense has more to brag about, as they they rank 24th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 61.5 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $74.00

Odds

The Boilermakers are a big 15-point favorite against the Cornhuskers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -118

Series History

Purdue have won eight out of their last ten games against Nebraska.