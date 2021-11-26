Who's Playing

Nebraska Omaha @ No. 3 Purdue

Current Records: Nebraska Omaha 1-4; Purdue 5-0

What to Know

The Nebraska Omaha Mavericks are staying on the road on Friday to face off against the #3 Purdue Boilermakers at 2 p.m. ET Nov. 26 at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers should still be feeling good after a win, while Nebraska Omaha will be looking to get back in the win column.

It looks like Nebraska Omaha got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They were dealt a punishing 96-40 loss at the hands of the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Purdue beat the Villanova Wildcats 80-74 on Sunday. Purdue got double-digit scores from five players: center Zach Edey (21), guard Isaiah Thompson (12), forward Caleb Furst (12), guard Jaden Ivey (10), and guard Sasha Stefanovic (10). Edey had some trouble finding his footing against the North Carolina Tar Heels this past Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Nebraska Omaha is now 1-4 while the Boilermakers sit at 5-0. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Mavericks have only been able to knock down 36.30% percent of their shots, which is the 348th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Purdue's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the fourth most points per game in college basketball at 91.4.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 2 p.m. ET

Friday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: BTN Plus

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last six years.