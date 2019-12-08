Purdue vs. Northwestern live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Purdue (home) vs. Northwestern (away)

Current Records: Purdue 5-3; Northwestern 4-3

What to Know

The Northwestern Wildcats are 0-5 against the Purdue Boilermakers since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Sunday. Northwestern's road trip will continue as they head to Purdue's court at 5 p.m. ET at Mackey Arena. Northwestern will be seeking to avenge the 70-57 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played March 9th.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 24 turnovers, the Wildcats took down the Boston College Eagles 82-64. G Boo Buie and F Miller Kopp were among the main playmakers for the Wildcats as the former had 20 points and the latter had 20 points.

Meanwhile, Purdue took their contest against the Virginia Cavaliers by a conclusive 69-40 score. The Boilermakers can attribute much of their success to G Sasha Stefanovic, who shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 20 points.

The Wildcats are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped the Wildcats to 4-3 and the Boilermakers to 5-3. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Boilermakers are a big 13-point favorite against the Wildcats.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Boilermakers as a 14-point favorite.

Over/Under: 126

Series History

Purdue have won all of the games they've played against Northwestern in the last five years.