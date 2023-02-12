The Purdue Boilermakers (23-2) are the top team in the country, but are just a game removed from their last loss. The Boilermakers head into a tricky matchup on Sunday afternoon against the Northwestern Wildcats (17-7). Northwestern is in a four-way tie for second place in the Big Ten standings, which is led by Purdue (12-2 Big Ten). The Boilermakers have won each of the last 11 meetings between the two programs, dating back to the 2013-14 season.

Tip-off from the Welsh-Ryan Arena, where Northwestern is 10-4 this season, is set for 2 p.m. ET. The Boilermakers are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Northwestern vs. Purdue odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 131.5.

Northwestern vs. Purdue spread: Northwestern +4.5

Northwestern vs. Purdue over/under: 131.5 points

Northwestern vs. Purdue money line: Northwestern +170, Purdue -205

What you need to know about Northwestern

Ohio State has been one of the most disappointing teams in the Big Ten this season, but Northwestern just got by the Buckeyes with a 69-63 win on Thursday. Wildcats guard Brooks Barnhizer had 19 points, and guard Boo Buie had another 19 points to go with five assists. Chase Audige was the only other player to hit double-digit scoring for Northwestern, finishing with 12 points and four assists.

Northwestern has won five of its last six games, and has shot 46.2% from the field during that stretch. Meanwhile, the Wildcats have held opponents to just 31.2% from beyond the 3-point line. In conference play this season, the Wildcats are second in steals per game (7.9), and Audige has been the team's most dangerous on-ball defender with 2.5 steals per game this season.

What you need to know about Purdue

Iowa has been one of the top home sides in the Big Ten, but the Hawkeyes were no match for Purdue on Thursday, with the Boilermakers winning 87-73. The Boilermakers relied on the efforts of guard Braden Smith, who had 24 points and five assists, and center Zach Edey, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 14 rebounds. Edey has been the favorite to win Player of the Year Honors this season, averaging 22.1 points and 13.2 rebounds this season.

With Edey, Purdue is the top-rebounding team in the Big Ten, and the Boilermakers average 39.5 per game. That's nearly four more boards per outing than Northwestern, and Caleb Furst has also been active on the glass with 5.3 rebounds per outing. Another area that Edey changes the game is with his rim-protection, as he swats away 2.3 shots per game.

