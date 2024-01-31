The Northwestern Wildcats will go for the season sweep when they take on the second-ranked Purdue Boilermakers in a key Big Ten Conference matchup on Wednesday night. The Wildcats (15-5, 6-3 Big Ten), who handed then top-ranked Purdue a 92-88 setback on Dec. 1, remain among the top teams in the conference. The Boilermakers (19-2, 8-2 Big Ten), who have won five in a row, are 10-0 on their home court this season. Northwestern, which has won two in a row, is 2-3 on the road.

Tipoff from Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind., is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Purdue leads the all-time series 134-48, including a 76-14 edge in games played at Purdue. The Boilermakers are 13-point favorites in the latest Northwestern vs. Purdue odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 142.

It enters Week 13 of the 2023-24 season on a 120-78 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 20-7 start on top-rated spread picks this season.

Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Northwestern vs. Purdue:

Purdue vs. Northwestern spread: Purdue -13

Purdue vs. Northwestern over/under: 142 points

Purdue vs. Northwestern money line: Northwestern +600, Purdue -918

NW: The Wildcats have won 19 of their last 30 games (+11.60 units on ML)

PUR: The Boilermakers have won 15 of their last 16 games at home (+12.05 units on ML)

Why Purdue can cover

The Boilermakers are led by senior center Zach Edey, who was named the Big Ten Player of the Week on Jan. 22, the ninth time he has earned the honor, the second-most in Big Ten history. He leads the team in scoring at 23 points per game, and is averaging 11.4 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.6 assists. He has scored 10 or more points in 72 consecutive games, including a 26-point, 12-rebound and four-block effort in the 68-60 win over Rutgers on Sunday. He had 35 points and 14 rebounds the first time the teams met in December.

Sophomore guard Braden Smith has also been red hot of late. He is coming off a 19-point and six-rebound effort in Sunday's win at Rutgers. He also scored 11 points, dished out 10 assists and grabbed seven rebounds in a 99-67 win over Michigan on Jan. 23. That was his third double-double of the year. He nearly had a double-double the first time the Boilermakers and Wildcats met. In that game, Smith scored 12 points, while dishing out nine assists and grabbing seven rounds. In 21 starts, he is averaging 12.1 points, seven assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 32.2 minutes.

Why Northwestern can cover

Senior guard Boo Buie, who is in his fifth season with the Wildcats, was the main reason the Wildcats pulled off the stunner the first time the teams met in Chicago. He finished with 31 points, nine assists, four rebounds and two steals. He continues to come up big when needed. In a 96-91 overtime win over 10th-ranked Illinois last Wednesday, Buie scored 29 points and added seven assists, three rebounds and three steals. For the season, he is averaging 18.5 points, 5.3 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 35.8 minutes of action.

Also helping power Northwestern is junior guard Brooks Barnhizer. He has reached double-figure scoring in each of the past seven games, and in 17 of 20 overall. Barnhizer has two double-doubles, including an 18-point and 13-rebound performance in a 72-61 win over Binghamton on Nov. 6. In 20 starts, he is averaging 14.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and two steals in 36 minutes of play.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 148 combined points.

