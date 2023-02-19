Who's Playing

Ohio State @ Purdue

Current Records: Ohio State 11-15; Purdue 23-4

What to Know

The Ohio State Buckeyes and the #3 Purdue Boilermakers are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 1 p.m. ET Feb. 19 at Mackey Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

OSU received a tough blow this past Thursday as they fell 92-75 to the Iowa Hawkeyes. A silver lining for the Buckeyes was the play of guard Sean McNeil, who had 20 points. McNeil's performance made up for a slower game against the Michigan State Spartans last week.

Meanwhile, Purdue ended up a good deal behind the Maryland Terrapins when they played this past Thursday, losing 68-54. Center Zach Edey (18 points) and guard Braden Smith (18 points) were the top scorers for the Boilermakers. Zach Edey has also now had at least three blocks in his past four games.

The Buckeyes are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past seven games, so buyers beware.

The losses put OSU at 11-15 and Purdue at 23-4. A couple stats to keep an eye on: OSU is stumbling into the matchup with the 37th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.1 on average. The Boilermakers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 351st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only ten on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $95.00

Odds

The Boilermakers are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Buckeyes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Purdue have won eight out of their last 11 games against Ohio State.