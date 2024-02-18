The Ohio State Buckeyes (14-11) will play their first game following the firing of head coach Chris Holtmann when they face the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (23-2) on Sunday. Ohio State has lost nine of its last 11 games, falling to No. 20 Wisconsin on Tuesday before Holtmann was fired on Wednesday. Purdue brings a nine-game winning streak into Sunday's showdown following an 84-76 win over Minnesota on Thursday. This is the lone meeting between the Buckeyes and Boilermakers this season.

Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The latest Ohio State vs. Purdue odds from SportsLine consensus list the Boilermakers as 9-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is 146.5. You can watch Sunday's game on CBS and stream the game on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

A Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Get it all free for the first week when you sign up here.

How to watch Purdue vs. Ohio State

Ohio State vs. Purdue date: Sunday, Feb. 18

Ohio State vs. Purdue time: 1 p.m. ET

Ohio State vs. Purdue TV channel: CBS

Ohio State vs. Purdue live stream: Paramount+

College basketball picks for Purdue vs. Ohio State

Before tuning into the Purdue vs. Ohio State game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered Week 15 of the 2023-24 season on a 131-88 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $2,500 for $100 players. It is also off to a 24-12 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

For Ohio State vs. Purdue, the model projects that the Buckeyes cover the spread as 9-point underdogs. Ohio State limps into Sunday's contest having lost six of its last seven games. However, the Buckeyes are tough to beat on their home floor, going 11-4 in their last 15 games at home.

The Buckeyes are led by guard Bruce Thornton, who's averaging 15.8 points, 4.2 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game this season. Another player who's been effective for Ohio State is forward Jamison Battle. The senior sharpshooter is knocking down 45.1% of his field goals and 43.0% of his 3-point attempts. Battle has scored 17 or more points in three of his last five outings. SportsLine's model is projecting Ohio State's dynamic duo to account for 28 points on Sunday, which helps the Buckeyes cover the spread over 60% of the time. Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream college basketball on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch NCAA on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Visit Paramount+ now to stream your live local CBS sporting events, including the NFL on CBS and much more.