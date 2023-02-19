The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers will try to get their season back on track when they host the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday afternoon. Purdue has lost three of its last four games, but it is still in first place in the Big Ten standings. The Boilermakers notched a 71-69 win against Ohio State in early January, and the Buckeyes have lost 12 of their last 13 games. You can watch Sunday's game on CBS and stream the game on Paramount+.

Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. The latest Purdue vs. Ohio State odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Boilermakers as 11.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is set at 139. Sunday's showdown will be televised on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch your local NFL on CBS matchups and much more. The Essential Plan costs $4.99 per month to access Paramount's catalog of movies and TV shows with limited advertisements, plus your live local NFL games, international soccer and more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream, including plenty of sports like SEC on CBS, NFL on CBS, and the PGA Tour, with no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. Both plans come with a free week to start, so sign up now here.

How to watch Ohio State vs. Purdue

Purdue vs. Ohio State date: Sunday, Feb. 19

Purdue vs. Ohio State time: 1 p.m. ET

Purdue vs. Ohio State TV channel: CBS

Purdue vs. Ohio State live stream: Paramount+

College basketball picks for Purdue vs. Ohio State

Before tuning into the Ohio State vs. Purdue game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 15 of the season 66-38 on all-top rated college basketball picks this season, returning almost $1,700 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

For Ohio State vs. Purdue, the model projects that the Buckeyes cover the spread as 11.5-point underdogs. Purdue comes into this game in its worst form of the season, having lost two straight and three of its last four games. The Boilermakers have been dominant on the boards throughout the campaign, but they were out-rebounded 35-23 by an undersized Maryland team on Thursday en route to a 14-point loss as 1-point underdogs.

They have been dealing with turnover issues of late as well, giving the ball away 16 times in each of their losses to Indiana and Northwestern. Ohio State already gave Purdue a run for its money once this season, losing to the Boilermakers by just two points last month. The Buckeyes are led by Brice Sensabaugh, who poured in 21 points in that game and averages a team-high 16.3 points per game.

The Buckeyes have a balanced lineup that features five players scoring at least 9.1 points per game, which should allow them to hang tough with a Purdue team that relies heavily on Zach Edey. Senior guard Sean McNeil scored 20 points on 7-of-7 shooting against Iowa on Thursday, knocking down all four of his 3-point attempts. SportsLine's model expects Ohio State to push Purdue again on Sunday, as the Buckeyes are covering the spread well over 60% of the time. Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the college basketball on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch NCAA on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Visit Paramount+ now to stream your live local CBS sporting events, including the NFL, SEC on CBS and much more.