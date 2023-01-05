A Big Ten contest features the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (13-1) going on the road to play the No. 24 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-3) on Thursday evening. Ohio State rolls into this contest on a three-game win streak. On Jan. 1, the Buckeyes knocked off Northwestern 73-57. Meanwhile, the Boilermakers picked up their first loss of the season when Rutgers upset Purdue 65-64 on Monday.

Tip-off from the Value City Arena in Columbus is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Buckeyes are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Purdue vs. Ohio State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 138.5.

Purdue vs. Ohio State spread: Buckeyes -1.5

Purdue vs. Ohio State over/under: 138.5 points

Purdue vs. Ohio State money line: Buckeyes -125, Boilermakers +105

OSU: Buckeyes are 4-1 ATS in their last five home games vs. a team with a winning road record

PUR: Under is 5-0 in Boilermakers' last five games following a straight-up loss

Why Purdue can cover



Purdue continues to have a disruptive and physical defense, creating havoc for opposing offenses. The Boilermakers rank third in the Big Ten in points allowed (60.9) and field-goal percentage (.389). This unit is leading the conference in rebounds (41.2) and junior center Zach Edey plays a major role in all these numbers for the Boilermakers.

Edey (7'4, 295 pounds) is an anchor in the paint who does a great job at altering shots. The Ontario native is always in position to pile up rebounds and create second-chance opportunities. Edey is first in the conference in both scoring (21.7) and rebounds (13.4) but second in blocks (2.2). He's pulled down 15-plus boards in five games. Edey dropped 19 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks in his last outing.

Why Ohio State can cover

The Buckeyes have plenty of skillful playmakers and scorers on the court. They are able to attack every level on the floor to rack up points. Ohio State leads the Big Ten in scoring (81.2) but is second in field-goal percentage (.493) and fourth in 3-point percentage (.375). This group scored at least 80 points in three of their last four outings. Freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh owns terrific athleticism and creates his own offense.

Sensabaugh can finish through contact while owning a reliable jumper. The Florida native is seventh in the conference in scoring (15.9) with 4.5 rebounds per game. He's racked up at least 18 points in four straight games. On Dec. 21, Sensabaugh logged 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

