Just two weeks ago, it seemed a foregone conclusion that Purdue would cruise to the Big Ten title as the Boilermakers enjoyed an 11-1 league record, a multi-game lead in the conference standings and the nation's No. 1 ranking. But since then, the Boilermakers (23-4, 12-4 Big Ten) have dropped three of four games as they prepare to host Ohio State on Sunday during a Big Ten showdown on CBS.

Purdue, now ranked No. 3, remains a projected No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament in CBS Sports expert Jerry Palm's Bracketology. But the Boilermakers can't afford a home loss to the struggling Buckeyes (11-5, 3-12) if they want to enter the regular season's closing stretch with any cushion in the conference standings.

Ohio State has lost 12 of its last 13 games since a 2-0 start to Big Ten play, and the Buckeyes were blown out again Thursday night as they took a 92-75 loss at Iowa. OSU shot 57% from the floor and made all 11 of its free-throw attempts, but the Hawkeyes dominated in points off turnovers and second-chance points as the Buckeyes looked overmatched yet again.

Purdue led Maryland 28-25 at halftime on Thursday but ran into a buzzsaw in the second half as the Terrapins shot 63% from the floor after halftime and opened up an 18-point lead en route to a 68-54 victory. Thankfully for the Boilermakers, three of their final four games are at home after all three of their recent losses came away from Mackey Arena.

From a matchup standpoint, the game pits some of the Big Ten's top freshmen against each other as dynamic Ohio State forward Brice Sensabaugh squares off with Purdue's guard duo of Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer.

When these teams met back on Jan. 5, Purdue squeaked out a 71-69 road win behind a 13-of-31 performance from beyond the arc. Smith and Loyer each made 3 of 6 attempts from 3-point range to hand Ohio State its first league loss. If the rematch is as competitive as the first game, we're in for a good one.

How to watch Purdue vs. Ohio State live

Date: Sunday, Feb. 19 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Purdue vs. Ohio State prediction, picks

Purdue should be angry after getting punched in the gut in the second half of a 68-54 loss at Maryland on Thursday. The Boilermakers are returning home with a chip on their shoulder after three losses in their last four games have suddenly jeopardized their hopes of a Big Ten title and No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Look for this team to respond with an edge in front of its home crowd and easily handle an Ohio State team that no longer looks competitive. Prediction: Purdue -12.5

