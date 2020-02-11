Purdue vs. Penn State odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 11 predictions by model on 42-27 roll

A pair of red-hot teams square off when the Penn State Nittany Lions battle the Purdue Boilermakers in a key Big Ten matchup. The Nittany Lions (18-5), who are tied for second in the conference with Illinois at 8-4 and trail first-place Maryland by one game, are 4-3 on the road, while the Boilermakers (14-10), who are tied for seventh in the Big Ten with Wisconsin at 7-6, are 10-2 at home.

Tuesday's tip-off from Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind., is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Purdue leads the all-time series 39-12, including a 22-2 mark at home. The Boilermakers are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Purdue vs. Penn State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 135. Before making any Penn State vs. Purdue picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Purdue vs. Penn State spread: Purdue -4.5

Purdue vs. Penn State over-under: 135 points

Purdue vs. Penn State money line: Penn State +173, Purdue -208

PSU: Is 34th nationally in total rebounds at 39.3 per game

PUR: Is 9-1 when scoring at least 70 points

Why Purdue can cover

The Boilermakers have dominated Penn State, having won nine straight in the series and 23 of the past 26 meetings. Purdue has also won 13 straight home games against the Lions, dating back to Feb. 18, 2006. The Boilermakers have also been hot of late. Over the past three games, Purdue is shooting 52.1 percent from the field and 48.6 percent from 3-point range.

The Boilermakers have been led by sophomore forward Trevion Williams, who is averaging 11 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists this season. He has scored in double figures in 10 of the past 15 games, including a 36-point, 20-rebound effort in an 84-78 loss at Michigan on Jan. 9. He has also recorded five double-doubles this season.

Why Penn State can cover

Even so, the Boilermakers aren't a lock to cover the Purdue vs. Penn State spread. That's because the Nittany Lions have been one of the hottest teams in the country, having won six straight games and jumped from No. 22 to No. 13 in this week's AP poll. This will mark the first time in the 52-game history between the teams that a ranked Penn State team will face an unranked Purdue team.

Offensively, senior forward Lamar Stevens has been on fire for the Lions, scoring 33 points on Saturday in an 83-77 win over Minnesota. He also had 24 last week in a win at Michigan State. For the season, Stevens is averaging 17.6 points, seven rebounds and 2.2 assists, and in six career games against Purdue, is averaging 15.2 points per game, including a 24-point performance in a game last year.

In fact, it says Penn State senior forward Mike Watkins, who is averaging 7.6 points over the past five games, will score nearly two points more than that, while Purdue senior guard Jahaad Proctor will better his season average by four points.

