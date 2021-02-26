The Purdue Boilermakers and the Penn State Nittany Lions will face off on Friday in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State is 8-12 overall and 6-4 at home, while the Boilermakers are 15-8 overall and 4-6 on the road. The Boilermakers are 5-1-1 against the spread in their last seven road games. The Nittany Lions, meanwhile, are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games following an against-the-spread loss.

The Nittany Lions are favored by 1.5-points in the latest Penn State vs. Purdue odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 139.

Penn State vs. Purdue spread: Penn State -1.5

Penn State vs. Purdue over-under: 139 points

Penn State vs. Purdue money line: Penn State -125, Purdue +105

What you need to know about Penn State

The Nittany Lions snapped a four-game losing streak on Tuesday by nipping Nebraska 86-83. Five Nittany Lions scored in double digits, as Myreon Jones led the way with 29 points, including going 6-for-12 from thee-point range. Myles Dread had 16 points, Jamari Wheeler scored 13, Izaiah Brockington dropped 11 and John Harrar added 10.

Jones leads Penn State with 15.6 points per game. Harrar grabs 8.8 rebounds and Wheeler dishes 3.5 assists per outing. Penn State scores 73.4 points and allows 74.3 points per outing.

What you need to know about Purdue

The Boilermakers also downed Nebraska in their last game, thumping the Cornhuskers 75-58 on Saturday. Purdue's Jaden Ivey scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds, while Sasha Stefanovic added 14 points.

Trevion Williams leads Purdue with 16.0 points and 9.1 rebounds per game, while Eric Hunter Jr. adds 3.2 assists per outing. The Boilermakers score 70.8 points and allow 66.3 points per outing. Purdue is on the road against Penn State, and the road team is 4-1-1 against the spread in the last six games between these two teams.

How to make Purdue vs. Penn State picks

