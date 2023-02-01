A Big Ten battle is on tap between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers at 6:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers are 21-1 overall and 10-1 at home, while Penn State is 14-7 overall and 1-4 on the road. Purdue has dominated the all-time series with a 44-13 record, including five straight wins entering Wednesday's matchup.

Purdue vs. Penn State spread: Purdue -10

Purdue vs. Penn State over/under: 135 points

Purdue vs. Penn State money line: Purdue -550, Penn State +400

What you need to know about Purdue

The Michigan State Spartans typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday, Purdue proved too difficult a challenge. Purdue enjoyed a cozy 77-61 win over MSU. Center Zach Edey took over for the Boilermakers, finishing with 38 points (a whopping 49% of their total) along with 13 boards.

Purdue has been ranked No. 1 in six out of the last eight polls after starting the season unranked. It has now won eight straight games, with five of those coming on the road. Edey is a frontrunner for the National Player of the Year awards as he ranks fourth in the country with 22.1 points per game, third with 13 rebounds per night, and he also leads the Big Ten with a 62.5% field goal percentage.

What you need to know about Penn State

Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions made easy work of the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday and carried off an 83-61 victory. Penn State's guard Jalen Pickett did his thing and had 25 points and eight assists in addition to eight rebounds.

Penn State is very talented offensively, ranking second in the Big Ten in field goal percentage and third in 3-point percentage. But the team struggles on the other end of the court, ranking just 173rd in the nation in defensive rating. Pickett leads the Big Ten with 7 assists per game while ranking fifth in the conference with 17.6 PPG. The Nittany Lions are 11-1 when scoring at least 70 points in a game while they are just 3-6 when failing to reach the 70-point mark.

