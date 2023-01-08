The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers and the Penn State Nittany Lions will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Boilermakers are 14-1 overall this season, while Penn State is 11-4. The Boilermakers are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Penn State vs. Purdue odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 135.5. Before entering any Purdue vs. Penn State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Penn State vs. Purdue spread: Penn State +5.5

Penn State vs. Purdue over/under: 135.5 points

Penn State vs. Purdue money line: Penn State +190, Purdue -230

What you need to know about Penn State

Penn State came up short against the Michigan Wolverines this past Wednesday, falling 79-69. Guard Andrew Funk had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 38 minutes but putting up just nine points on 4-for-12 shooting. Funk is averaging 12.1 points per game and knocking down 44.4% of his field goal attempts this season.

Penn State has won five of its last six games, which includes four victories at home during that span. The Nittany Lions knocked off the Iowa Hawkeyes, 83-79, at home on Jan. 1.

What you need to know about Purdue

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but this past Thursday Purdue sidestepped the Ohio State Buckeyes for a 71-69 win. Guard Braden Smith and center Zach Edey were among the main playmakers for Purdue as the former had 16 points and six assists and the latter posted a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds.

For the season, Edey is averaging 21.3 points and 13.2 rebounds per game. Edey has recorded a double-double in seven consecutive outings, which includes a 31-point and 22-rebound effort against Minnesota on Dec. 4.

