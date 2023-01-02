Who's Playing
Rutgers @ Purdue
Current Records: Rutgers 9-4; Purdue 13-0
What to Know
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. RU and the #1 Purdue Boilermakers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Mackey Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Scarlet Knights winning the first 70-68 at home and the Boilermakers taking the second 84-72.
RU couldn't have asked for better way to wrap up 2022 than the 90-57 stomp they got at home against the Coppin State Eagles on Friday. RU's guard Cam Spencer did his thing and shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 17 points and seven assists.
Meanwhile, Purdue entered their matchup on Thursday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They couldn't have asked for better way to wrap up 2022 than the 82-49 stomp they got at home against the Florida A&M Rattlers. Four players on Purdue scored in the double digits: guard Brandon Newman (18), center Zach Edey (14), forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (11), and forward Caleb Furst (10). That makes it five consecutive games in which Zach Edey has had at least ten rebounds.
Their wins bumped the Scarlet Knights to 9-4 and the Boilermakers to 13-0. Both RU and Purdue have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Purdue have won seven out of their last 11 games against Rutgers.
- Feb 20, 2022 - Purdue 84 vs. Rutgers 72
- Dec 09, 2021 - Rutgers 70 vs. Purdue 68
- Dec 29, 2020 - Rutgers 81 vs. Purdue 76
- Mar 07, 2020 - Rutgers 71 vs. Purdue 68
- Jan 28, 2020 - Rutgers 70 vs. Purdue 63
- Jan 15, 2019 - Purdue 89 vs. Rutgers 54
- Mar 02, 2018 - Purdue 82 vs. Rutgers 75
- Feb 03, 2018 - Purdue 78 vs. Rutgers 76
- Jan 03, 2018 - Purdue 82 vs. Rutgers 51
- Feb 14, 2017 - Purdue 74 vs. Rutgers 55
- Jan 18, 2016 - Purdue 107 vs. Rutgers 57