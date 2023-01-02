Who's Playing

Rutgers @ Purdue

Current Records: Rutgers 9-4; Purdue 13-0

What to Know

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. RU and the #1 Purdue Boilermakers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Mackey Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Scarlet Knights winning the first 70-68 at home and the Boilermakers taking the second 84-72.

RU couldn't have asked for better way to wrap up 2022 than the 90-57 stomp they got at home against the Coppin State Eagles on Friday. RU's guard Cam Spencer did his thing and shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 17 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, Purdue entered their matchup on Thursday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They couldn't have asked for better way to wrap up 2022 than the 82-49 stomp they got at home against the Florida A&M Rattlers. Four players on Purdue scored in the double digits: guard Brandon Newman (18), center Zach Edey (14), forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (11), and forward Caleb Furst (10). That makes it five consecutive games in which Zach Edey has had at least ten rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Scarlet Knights to 9-4 and the Boilermakers to 13-0. Both RU and Purdue have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Purdue have won seven out of their last 11 games against Rutgers.