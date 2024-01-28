A Big Ten showdown has the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (18-2) going on the road to play the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-8) on Sunday afternoon. The Boilermakers head into this bout on a four-game winning streak. Purdue blew out the Michigan Wolverines 99-67 on Tuesday. On the other side, Rutgers has dropped two of its past three games. On Jan. 21, Illinois outlasted the Scarlet Knights 86-63.

Tip-off from the Jersey Mike's Arena in New Jersey is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Boilermakers are 10.5-point favorites in the latest Purdue vs. Rutgers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 141.5.

Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Rutgers vs. Purdue:

Purdue vs. Rutgers spread: Boilermakers -10.5

Purdue vs. Rutgers over/under: 141.5 points

Purdue vs. Rutgers money line: Boilermakers -583, Scarlet Knights +425

PUR: Purdue is 0-7 ATS in its last seven games against Rutgers

RUTG: Rutgers is 4-8 ATS in its last 12 games

Why Purdue can cover

The Boilermakers have been able to consistently score points at a high level all season long. They have a bunch of capable scorers from anywhere on the floor. Purdue leads the conference in scoring offense (85.8), field-goal percentage (.491), and 3-point percentage (.406). Additionally, the Boilermakers are second in combined team rebounds (41.7) and assists (19).

Senior center Zach Edey is a powerful anchor in the lane. Edey (7-foot-4) owns a soft touch around the rim but defends the paint at a high level due to his size. The Ontario native ranks third in the nation in scoring (22.9), fourth in rebounds (11.4), and 18th in blocks (2.2). On Jan. 20 versus Iowa, Edey dropped 30 points, 18 rebounds, and four blocks. This was his 13 double-double of the season. See which team to pick here.

Why Rutgers can cover

Senior forward Aundre Hyatt is an athletic ball handler in the backcourt for the Scarlet Knights. Hyatt uses his quickness to penetrate the lane but has the jumper to hit perimeter shots. The New York native logs 12.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. On Jan. 17 versus Nebraska, Hyatt finished with 17 points, four rebounds, and two assists.

Senior forward Clifford Omoruyi provides Rutgers with a lengthy presence in the lane. Omoruyi has been a top-notch rim protector and strikes fear in opponents attacking the paint. The Nigerian native logs 10.8 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. Furthermore, he's second in the nation in blocks per game (3.2). In his last game, Omoruyi totaled 22 points and nine boards. See which team to pick here.

