Two of the hottest teams in the Big Ten will look to rebound from losses when the Rutgers Scarlet Knights battle the third-ranked Purdue Boilermakers on Thursday. The Scarlet Knights (14-11, 6-8 Big Ten) had a four-game winning streak snapped on Sunday with an 81-70 loss at Minnesota. The Boilermakers (23-3, 12-3 Big Ten), meanwhile, had a nine-game winning streak stopped with a 73-69 loss at Ohio State on Sunday. Purdue will be looking for the season sweep as the Boilermakers beat Rutgers 68-60 on Jan. 28.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue leads the all-time series 15-6, including a 7-2 edge in games at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers are 15-point favorites in the latest Rutgers vs. Purdue odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 138.5. Before making any Purdue vs. Rutgers picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 16 of the 2023-24 season on a 136-89 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $2,500 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 25-13 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rutgers vs. Purdue and revealed its CBB picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Purdue vs. Rutgers:

Rutgers vs. Purdue spread: Purdue -15

Rutgers vs. Purdue over/under: 138.5 points

Rutgers vs. Purdue money line: Rutgers +850, Purdue -1418

RUT: The Scarlet Knights have hit the game total under in 21 of their last 32 games (+8.85 units)

PUR: The Boilermakers have hit the money line in 15 of their last 16 games at home (+12.05 units)

Rutgers vs. Purdue picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Purdue can cover

Senior center Zach Edey continues his dominant play and has registered a double-double in each of the last 10 games. He has 19 double-doubles on the year in 26 starts. In Sunday's loss at Ohio State, he scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. With his 200th career block coming against Wisconsin on Feb. 4, Edey became the third player in NCAA history with 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 200 blocks and to shoot at least 60% from the field, joining Patrick Ewing and David Robinson.

Fifth-year senior Lance Jones, who is in his first year with the Boilermakers after spending four years at Southern Illinois, is another solid option on offense. In 26 games, all starts, Jones is averaging 12.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 27.9 minutes. He has reached double-digit scoring in 18 games, including a season-high 26 points in a 105-96 overtime win over Northwestern on Jan. 31. He scored 20 points and grabbed six rebounds in a 75-69 win over Wisconsin on Feb. 4. See which team to pick here.

Why Rutgers can cover

Junior guard Jeremiah Williams has made an impact since joining the team earlier this month. The former Temple standout is averaging 13.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, four assists and one block in five starts. He has scored in double figures in four of those games, including an 18-point, seven-assist and five-rebound performance in a 78-56 win over Wisconsin on Feb. 10. He is coming off a nine-point, five-rebound and four-assist effort in the loss at Minnesota on Sunday.

Senior center Clifford Omoruyi has been a force inside for the Scarlet Knights. He is coming off a 19-point and eight-rebound effort at Minnesota on Sunday. He has reached double-digit scoring in 13 of 25 starts this season and has registered nine double-doubles. He nearly had a triple-double in the win over Wisconsin, scoring 13 points, grabbing 13 boards and blocking eight shots. For the season, he is averaging 11.2 points, nine rebounds and 3.3 blocks in 28 minutes of action. See which team to pick here.

How to make Rutgers vs. Purdue picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 139 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can see the picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Rutgers vs. Purdue, and which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 25-13 roll on top-ranked college basketball spread picks.