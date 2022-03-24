The third-seeded Purdue Boilermakers attempt to advance to the Elite Eight for the second time in three years when they meet the No. 15 seed Saint Peter's Peacocks in an East Region semifinal matchup of the 2022 NCAA Tournament on Friday. Purdue (29-7) posted an overtime victory over Tennessee in the Sweet 16 in 2019 but was upset by 13th-ranked North Texas -- also in overtime -- in the first round of the "Big Dance" last year. The Peacocks (21-11) hope to continue their improbable run after registering the first two Tournament wins in school history with shocking triumphs over Kentucky and Murray State.

Tipoff from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia is set for 7:09 p.m. ET. The Boilermakers are 12.5-point favorites in the latest Purdue vs. Saint Peter's odds at Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 135. Before making any Saint Peter's vs. Purdue picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Purdue vs. Saint Peter's spread: Boilermakers -12.5

Purdue vs. Saint Peter's over-under: 136.5 points

Purdue vs. Saint Peter's money line: Boilermakers -1000, Peacocks +650

PUR: The Boilermakers are 2-8-2 against the spread in their last 12 games

STP: The Peacocks are 14-3-1 ATS in their last 18 contests following a win

Why Purdue can cover

The Boilermakers' path to the Sweet 16 has been a fairly stress-free one as they are one of only three teams (Houston, Villanova) to have won both of their first two NCAA Tournament 2022 games by double digits. They scored 70 or more points in both victories, improving to 26-0 this season when reaching that mark. Purdue is led offensively by the trio of Jaden Ivey, Zach Edey and Trevion Williams, which has accounted for 54.4 percent of the team's points this season.

Ivey is averaging a team-high 17.6 points and has produced a total of 40 in the Boilermakers' two Tournament wins. Edey scored 16 points but fell one rebound shy of a double-double in their 78-56 first-round victory against Yale before recording 11 points and 10 boards in the 81-71 triumph over Texas in the second round. Williams led the way versus the Longhorns, registering 22 points off the bench on 10-of-13 shooting while pulling down seven rebounds.

Why Saint Peter's can cover

The Peacocks have been the Cinderella story of the 2022 NCAA Tournament, becoming just the third No. 15 seed to reach the regional semifinals after entering this year without a victory in the "Big Dance." Daryl Banks III helped St. Peter's pull off the shocking first-round upset of Kentucky, going 5-for-8 from beyond the arc en route to a season-high 27 points. The junior guard leads the Peacocks with an average of 11.4 points per game.

KC Ndefo was the star of the second-round win against Murray State as he recorded 17 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks. It was just the third double-double of the season for the senior forward, who is second on the team with 10.7 points per game. Ndefo also is first on the Peacocks in steals (1.2) and blocks (2.8).

