Purdue vs. Tennessee score: Boilermakers need OT to hold off Volunteers rally attempt to move to Elite Eight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- No. 3 seed Purdue defeated No. 2 seed Tennessee 99-94 in overtime of the South Regional semifinals and advanced to the Elite Eight.

With the score tied at 80, the Vols' Grant Williams slammed home a miss by Lamonte Turner with 8 seconds remaining to give Tennessee a 82-80 lead. On Purdue's possession, Carsen Edwards was fouled on a 3-point attempt with 1.7 seconds left and went to the line to try and win the game in regulation. However, Edwards only hit two of three free throws and the game went to overtime.



Purdue pulled away in the extra session, taking a 91-84 lead on a dunk by Matt Haarms with 1:38 remaining.



It is the first time since 2000 that the Boilermakers have made the Elite Eight.



Purdue had an 18-point lead in the second half before Tennessee went on a 32-14 run to tie the game with more than six minutes left.



Edwards finished with 29 points and Ryan Cline had 27 points for the Boilermakers. Williams and Admiral Schofield each had 21 points for Tennessee.

