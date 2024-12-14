The Texas A&M Aggies (8-2) look to stay hot when they visit the Purdue Boilermakers (8-2) for a college basketball showdown Saturday on Paramount+. The Aggies are riding a four-game winning streak into the 2024 Indy Classic and have played well against Big Ten teams this season, getting wins against Ohio State and Rutgers back in November. They visit a Purdue squad that has won four of its last five games and is 1-1 in conference play, most recently taking down Maryland 83-78.

Tipoff is set for noon ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The latest Purdue vs. Texas A&M odds from SportsLine consensus list the Boilermakers as 2.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 143.5, down a point from the opener.

College basketball picks for Purdue vs. Texas A&M

Before tuning into the Purdue vs. Texas A&M game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 6 of the 2024-25 season on a 174-125 betting roll (+2196) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

For Purdue vs. Texas A&M, the model is projecting that Purdue will cover as a 2.5-point favorite. The Boilermakers got off to a slow start in Big Ten play, losing 81-70 at Penn State in their conference opener. However, they bounced back quickly at home, beating Maryland 83-78 and covering as 4.5-point favorite.

This is a neutral-court matchup on paper, but Purdue should have a substantial crowd advantage as it is playing around 80 miles from its campus. The Boilermakers' only losses have come in true road environments this season. Purdue has already taken down one top SEC team this season, beating Alabama 87-78 despite being a 4.5-point underdog in that game.

SportsLine's model is projecting just two A&M players to hit double figures, while Purdue gets solid scoring efforts from Trey Kaufman-Renn, Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer, all of whom score more than 11 points in the simulations. Purdue wins 70% of the time and covers in over 60% of simulations. Stream the game here.

