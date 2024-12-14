No. 11 Purdue faces No. 17 Texas A&M on Saturday in the Indy Classic on CBS. The marquee top-25 nonconference matchup is part of a loaded Saturday slate in college basketball and will mark the fifth matchup between the programs. Purdue leads the all-time series 3-1.

Purdue is coming off an 83-78 win over Maryland last week to improve to 1-1 in Big Ten play. Purdue star guard Braden Smith scored a team-high 24 points and added 10 assists. The Boilermakers lost their conference opener to Penn State on the road days before defeating Maryland.

Since falling to Oregon in the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas last month, Texas A&M has won its previous four games. The Aggies have beaten Creighton, Rutgers, Wake Forest and Texas Tech during their win streak. Texas A&M has won eight of its last nine games since losing to UCF in the first game of the 2024-25 season.

How to watch Purdue vs. Texas A&M live

Date: Saturday, Dec. 14 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana`

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Purdue vs. Texas A&M prediction, picks

All odds via SportsLine consensus.

The magic number for Purdue is 25. The Boilermakers are 25-1 when Smith and fellow guard Fletcher Loyer combine to score at least 25 points. On the other side, Texas A&M has a star guard in Wade Taylor lV. Taylor is one 3-pointer away from joining Josh Carter as the only player in program history with at least 250 shots made from beyond the arc. Purdue wins a close one. Pick: Purdue -2.5



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Kyle Boone Cameron Salerno Jerry Palm Isaac Trotter PURDUE -2.5 Purdue Purdue Purdue Purdue Purdue Purdue S/U Purdue Purdue Purdue Purdue Purdue Purdue

