Purdue vs. Texas: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Purdue vs. Texas basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 23 Purdue (home) vs. Texas (away)
Current Records: Purdue 1-0; Texas 1-0
Last Season Records: Purdue 23-9; Texas 16-16
What to Know
The Purdue Boilermakers will stay at home another game and welcome the Texas Longhorns at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mackey Arena. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 26 turnovers, Purdue took down the Green Bay Phoenix 79-57. Four players on Purdue scored in the double digits: G Jahaad Proctor
(26), C Matt Haarms
(16), G Eric Hunter Jr.
(15), and F Aaron Wheeler
(10).
Meanwhile, Texas gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 30 turnovers, they took down the Northern Colorado Bears 69-45. It should come as no surprise that the experts had more or less unanimously put their money on the Longhorns.
Purdue was close but no cigar when the two teams last met in December of last year as they fell 72-68 to Texas. Maybe the Boilermakers will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Texas won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Dec 09, 2018 - Texas 72 vs. Purdue 68
-
