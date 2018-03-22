Purdue vs. Texas Tech odds: NCAA Tournament 2018 Sweet 16 picks from advanced computer model

Purdue managed to survive a stiff test without one of its key players, while Texas Tech has been pushed to the wire in each of its two 2018 NCAA Tournament wins. The No. 2 seed Boilermakers and third-seeded Red Raiders meet Friday in an East Regional Sweet 16 game.

Purdue is a 1.5-point favorite, with the over-under for total points set at 137.5.

Before you make any kind of pick on this matchup, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer has to say. This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, enters the 2018 Sweet 16 on a blistering 15-3 run on its NCAA Tournament picks.

The model knows the Boilermakers were dealt a blow when center Isaac Haas suffered an apparent season-ending elbow injury in their first-round win over Cal State Fullerton.

The reliable 7-foot-2 senior was averaging 14.7 points and 5.7 rebounds. He warmed up before their second-round game Sunday, but his elbow brace was deemed unsafe for play.

Without him, Purdue edged Butler by three on the strength of a Dakota Mathias 3-pointer with 14.2 seconds left. Butler missed a potential game-tying shot at the horn.

In place of Haas, Purdue started 7-3 freshman Matt Haarms, who had seven points, six rebounds and two blocks in 29 minutes.

The Boilermakers could be without Haas again when they face Texas Tech. The engineering school in West Lafayette, Indiana, is reportedly working on an NCAA-approved brace, but there's no guarantee Haas takes the floor with a trip to the Elite Eight on the line.

Meanwhile, Keenan Evans hit the decisive 3-pointer in the 69-66 win for Texas Tech against Florida. The Gators missed a pair of 3-pointers as the final seconds ticked off.

Evans finished with 22 points and the Red Raiders held Florida to 39.7 percent from the field to help overcome a 50 percent shooting effort from the free-throw line.

The Boilermakers are on a 6-2 ATS run against Big 12 opponents, while the Red Raiders are 7-2-1 ATS versus Big 10 foes.

