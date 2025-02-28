The No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers (19-9, 11-6 Big Ten) will try to get back on track when they host the UCLA Bruins (20-8, 11-6) on Friday night. Purdue has dropped into a tie with UCLA and Maryland for fourth place in the Big Ten standings following a four-game losing streak, including a 73-58 loss at Indiana on Sunday. The Bruins have won nine of their last 11 games and are coming off a 69-61 win against Ohio State last weekend. Both teams have two games remaining in the regular season next week.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Mackey Arena. Purdue is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Purdue vs. UCLA odds, while the over/under is 140.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Purdue vs. UCLA spread: Purdue -5.5

Purdue vs. UCLA over/under: 140.5 points

Purdue vs. UCLA money line: Purdue -239, UCLA +199

Why Purdue can cover

Purdue's losing streak grew to four games when it blew a 12-point halftime lead in a loss to Indiana on Sunday. The Boilermakers suffered their previous three losses against top-25 opponents, so they will be motivated to get back on track against an unranked foe. They are only one game back of third-place Wisconsin, and a top-four finish in the conference earns an automatic bye in the Big Ten tournament.

Star point guard Braden Smith leads Purdue with 15.8 points and 8.7 assists per game, trailing only Gonzaga's Ryan Nembhard for the national lead in the latter category. Junior forward Trey Kaufman-Renn is the team's leading scorer, averaging 19.2 points and 6.1 rebounds. The Boilermakers have covered the spread in 10 of their last 15 games, and they are unbeaten in their last 14 Friday home games.

Why UCLA can cover

UCLA has only lost two times in its last 11 games, and those two losses came by a combined eight points. The Bruins picked up a road win at Indiana two weeks ago, and they are coming off a 69-61 win over Ohio State on Sunday. Head coach Mick Cronin picked up his 500th career win, as sophomore guard Eric Dailey Jr. finished with 20 points and eight rebounds.

Senior guard Kobe Johnson had a poor shooting day, but he pulled down 13 rebounds to match his best mark of the campaign. Junior forward Tyler Bilodeau is UCLA's leading scorer this season, averaging 13.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. The Bruins have covered the spread in four of their last five games, so they are in much better form than Purdue right now.

