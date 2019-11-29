Purdue vs. VCU: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Purdue (home) vs. No. 20 VCU (away)

Current Records: Purdue 3-2; VCU 6-0

What to Know

The #20 VCU Rams will take on the Purdue Boilermakers at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday at The Arena at NW Florida St. VCU is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.

The Rams have more to be thankful for after their contest against the Alabama State Hornets on Monday. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 26 turnovers, the Rams took down Alabama State 78-62. G Marcus Evans was the offensive standout of the game for the Rams, as he shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 25 points.

Meanwhile, Purdue was completely in charge, breezing past the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 81-49.

VCU isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. They have become house darlings this year, often claiming the victory while leaving bettors who were also counting on them to beat the spread out in the cold.

Their wins bumped the Rams to 6-0 and Purdue to 3-2. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: The Arena at NW Florida St -- Niceville, Florida

The Arena at NW Florida St -- Niceville, Florida TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Boilermakers are a 3-point favorite against the Rams.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Boilermakers as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 129

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.