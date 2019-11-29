Purdue vs. VCU: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Purdue vs. VCU basketball game
Who's Playing
Purdue (home) vs. No. 20 VCU (away)
Current Records: Purdue 3-2; VCU 6-0
What to Know
The #20 VCU Rams will take on the Purdue Boilermakers at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday at The Arena at NW Florida St. VCU is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.
The Rams have more to be thankful for after their contest against the Alabama State Hornets on Monday. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 26 turnovers, the Rams took down Alabama State 78-62. G Marcus Evans was the offensive standout of the game for the Rams, as he shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 25 points.
Meanwhile, Purdue was completely in charge, breezing past the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 81-49.
VCU isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. They have become house darlings this year, often claiming the victory while leaving bettors who were also counting on them to beat the spread out in the cold.
Their wins bumped the Rams to 6-0 and Purdue to 3-2. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: The Arena at NW Florida St -- Niceville, Florida
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Odds
The Boilermakers are a 3-point favorite against the Rams.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Boilermakers as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 129
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Top 25 And 1: Louisville faces test
Chris Mack's Cardinals are 6-0 with five double-digit victories and Michigan joins the top...
-
Battle 4 Atlantis bracket, teams, picks
The Wolverines will battle the Bulldogs in the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis
-
Inside SFA's upset of No. 1 Duke
Beating the Blue Devils was incredible on its own, but there's so much more to Stephen F. Austin's...
-
Kansas outlasts Dayton for Maui title
The Jayhawks added another Maui title to their collection on Wednesday after a tough fight...
-
Top 25 And 1: UNC, Michigan to clash
Juwan Howard's Wolverines are rolling to start the season
-
UGA star frosh hits game-winner in Maui
The Bulldogs escaped disaster by ousting D-II Chaminade in Maui
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...