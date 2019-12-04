Purdue vs. Virginia: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Purdue (home) vs. No. 5 Virginia (away)

Current Records: Purdue 4-3; Virginia 7-0

What to Know

The #5 Virginia Cavaliers will take on the Purdue Boilermakers at 7:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Mackey Arena. Virginia is coming into the contest hot, not having lost a contest yet.

The Cavaliers have more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Maine Black Bears last week. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 29 turnovers, the Cavaliers took down Maine 46-26. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 29 points in Virginia's favor.

Meanwhile, Purdue also played a game with a lot of turnovers (37) and lost 63-60 to the Florida State Seminoles. F Aaron Wheeler had a rough night: he finished with only four points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

Virginia didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with Purdue when the two teams last met in March, but they still walked away with an 80-75 victory. The Cavaliers' win shoved the Boilermakers out of the playoffs, so expect the team to have a target on their back in this one.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. ET Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.90

Odds

The Boilermakers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Cavaliers.

Bettors have moved against the Boilermakers slightly, as the game opened with the Boilermakers as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 103

Series History

Virginia won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.