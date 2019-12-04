Purdue vs. Virginia: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Purdue vs. Virginia basketball game
Who's Playing
Purdue (home) vs. No. 5 Virginia (away)
Current Records: Purdue 4-3; Virginia 7-0
What to Know
The #5 Virginia Cavaliers will take on the Purdue Boilermakers at 7:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Mackey Arena. Virginia is coming into the contest hot, not having lost a contest yet.
The Cavaliers have more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Maine Black Bears last week. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 29 turnovers, the Cavaliers took down Maine 46-26. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 29 points in Virginia's favor.
Meanwhile, Purdue also played a game with a lot of turnovers (37) and lost 63-60 to the Florida State Seminoles. F Aaron Wheeler had a rough night: he finished with only four points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.
Virginia didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with Purdue when the two teams last met in March, but they still walked away with an 80-75 victory. The Cavaliers' win shoved the Boilermakers out of the playoffs, so expect the team to have a target on their back in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.90
Odds
The Boilermakers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Cavaliers.
Bettors have moved against the Boilermakers slightly, as the game opened with the Boilermakers as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 103
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Virginia won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Mar 30, 2019 - Virginia 80 vs. Purdue 75
