A Saturday afternoon 2024 Big Ten Tournament semifinal matchup pits the top-seeded Purdue Boilermakers against the 5-seeded Wisconsin Badgers on CBS and Paramount+. Purdue is ranked No. 3 in the country and has won six straight games, including a 78-70 victory over the Badgers last Sunday. Meanwhile, the Badgers ended their regular season with three losses in four games, but they claimed victories over Maryland and Northwestern in the first two rounds of the Big Ten Tournament 2024.

Tipoff is at 1 p.m. ET from the Target Center in Minneapolis. The Boilermakers are 6-point favorites in the latest Wisconsin vs. Purdue odds, per SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points scored is 143. You can watch Saturday's game on CBS and stream the game on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

How to watch Purdue vs. Wisconsin

Wisconsin vs. Purdue date: Saturday, March 16

Wisconsin vs. Purdue time: 1 p.m. ET

Wisconsin vs. Purdue TV channel: CBS

Wisconsin vs. Purdue live stream: Paramount+

For Purdue vs. Wisconsin, the model projects that the game goes Over 143 total points. These teams combine to average 158.4 points per game. A lot of that production comes from Purdue, a team that averages 83.7 points per game. The Boilermakers were in more of a slugfest in the quarterfinals, winning 67-62 against Michigan State. However, they hadn't scored fewer than 77 points in their prior five games, a span that included three games where they hit at least 80 points.

Reigning Naismith Player of the Year winner Zach Edey is a big reason why as he averages 24.3 points per game. The Boilermakers feature three other players -- Braden Smith (12.7 ppg), Lance Jones (12.3 ppg) and Fletcher Loyer (10.3 ppg) -- who average double digits as well.

Wisconsin has shown the ability to explode on offense as well. The Badgers dropped 87 on Maryland in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament, for example. Guard AJ Storr leads the way with 16.6 points per game, but 7-footer Steven Crowl can also hit from deep (48% 3-point), so the Badgers have multiple ways to attack.

