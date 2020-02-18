Purdue vs. Wisconsin odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 18 predictions from proven model

The Wisconsin Badgers and the Purdue Boilermakers are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Kohl Center. The Badgers are 15-10 overall and 11-1 at home, while Purdue is 14-12 overall and 3-7 on the road. Wisconsin has won three of its past four games. Purdue has lost three of its past five games. The Badgers are favored by four points in the latest Wisconsin vs. Purdue odds, while the over-under is set at 121.5. Before entering any Purdue vs. Wisconsin picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 16 of the 2019-20 season on a 54-30 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Wisconsin vs. Purdue. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Purdue vs. Wisconsin:

Wisconsin vs. Purdue spread: Wisconsin -4

Wisconsin vs. Purdue over-under: 121.5 points

Wisconsin vs. Purdue money line: Wisconsin -191, Purdue 156

What you need to know about Wisconsin

On Saturday, Wisconsin lost to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, 81-64 on the road. Brad Davison was the offensive standout of the matchup for Wisconsin, shooting 8-for-11 from downtown and finishing with 30 points and five rebounds.Two of Davison's 3-pointers came as Wisconsin took control of the game with a 21-2 early second-half run. Trailing 43-41, the Badgers made five 3-pointers in a 4:30 stretch that saw them go up 57-45.

What you need to know about Purdue

The Ohio State Buckeyes took down Purdue 68-52 this past Saturday. Evan Boudreaux (17 points) and Jahaad Proctor (15 points) were the top scorers for Purdue. The Boilermakers shot just 35.2 percent from the field and 20 percent from beyond the arc.

Purdue won the last meeting between these teams on January 24, 70-51.

How to make Purdue vs. Wisconsin picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Wisconsin vs. Purdue 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Purdue vs. Wisconsin? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Wisconsin vs. Purdue spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.