The No. 23 Purdue Boilermakers and the No. 25 Wisconsin Badgers will face off in a Big Ten clash at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Mackey Arena. Purdue is 16-8 overall and 9-1 at home while the Badgers are 16-9 overall and 5-4 on the road. Purdue has won six of the last 10 head-to-head matchups with Wisconsin and been even more dominant against the spread during that span.

The Badgers have just two covers and a push in those 10 games, but have had a winning record against the spread (5-4) on the road this season. The Boilermakers are favored by two points in the latest Purdue vs. Wisconsin odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 128.5.

Purdue vs. Wisconsin spread: Purdue -2

Purdue vs. Wisconsin over-under: 128.5 points

Purdue vs. Wisconsin money line: Purdue -130, Wisconsin +110

What you need to know about Purdue

Purdue took its matchup against the Penn State Nittany Lions this past Friday by a conclusive 73-52 score. The Boilermakers can attribute much of their success to guard Sasha Stefanovic, who had 16 points, and guard Jaden Ivey, who had 14 points along with five rebounds and four blocks.

The Boilermakers shot 51.9 percent from the floor in the victory and were absolutely dominant on the glass, grabbing 37 rebounds compared to just 24 for the Cornhuskers. Another rebounding edge would give them a distinct advantage on Tuesday night against the Badgers.

What you need to know about Wisconsin

Meanwhile, the Badgers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 74-69 to the Illinois Fighting Illini. Despite the defeat, Wisconsin got a solid performance out of guard D'Mitrik Trice, who shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points.

Trice now leads the team in scoring (14.1 ppg) and assists (3.9) and he'll need another big night against Purdue.

