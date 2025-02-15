The stage is set for an intense Big Ten college basketball matchup as the No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers (19-6, 11-3) will host the No. 16 Wisconsin Badgers (19-5, 9-4) Saturday on CBS and Paramount+. The Boilermakers are looking to get to their winning ways after dropping two of their last six games, most recently suffering a nail-biting 75-73 loss to the No. 20 Michigan Wolverines. Meanwhile, the Badgers have been heating up and are riding a three-game winning streak, taking down Iowa 74-63 their last time out.

Purdue vs. Wisconsin date: Saturday, Feb. 15

Purdue vs. Wisconsin time: 1 p.m. ET

Before tuning into the Purdue vs. Wisconsin game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 15 of the 2024-25 season on a 211-154 betting roll (+2024) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

For Purdue vs. Wisconsin, the model is is going Under 150.5. The number opened at 145 and has climbed steadily, creating value on the Under. Both teams are stout defensively as Wisconsin gives up just 69.6 points per game and Purdue concedes only 68.9.

Wisconsin has been playing lower-scoring games recently, with none of its past five games surpassing 144 total points. The average total of Wisconsin games during that span is just 140.6. Purdue, meanwhile, has played in some high-scoring games recently, but the Boilermakers came back to Earth in the 75-73 loss to Michigan, so this is an offense that can be slowed.

The model projects 150 points and says the Under hits in more than 50% of it simulations, making it the better value in this spot. Stream the game here.

