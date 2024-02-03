The Big Ten's biggest game to date is upon us Saturday on CBS as No. 2 Purdue is on the road to face No. 6 Wisconsin, looking to extend its half-game lead over the Badgers. Both teams are coming off emotional and enduring overtime bouts earlier in the week and looking to use a win as a launch pad into the heart of the rest of league play.

Purdue took down Northwestern 105-96 at home Wednesday to extend its conference winning streak to six games despite less-than-stellar showings in consecutive games against Rutgers and the Wildcats. Wisconsin is coming off its first loss in two weeks after falling to Nebraska inside Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, a defeat that knocked the Badgers from the top spot in the conference's regular-season race. . . for now.

Wisconsin has been stellar at home this season with an 11-1 overall record inside the Kohl Center and a double-digit average scoring margin overall at home at 13.8 (which ranks fifth among Big Ten teams), but that strength will be tested against a Purdue team that boasts the best road scoring margin in the conference, losing just twice away from Mackey all season.

Purdue has looked surprisingly fallible of late despite 13 wins in its last 14 games, but Wisconsin has been more susceptible to getting knocked off, losing two of its last five and narrowly winning at Minnesota in that span. If any team has the offense and scheme/personnel combo to keep pace with Purdue it may be Wisconsin, but I'm not betting on as much. If Zach Edey gets going and the guards of Purdue find a groove they're a near-impossible out -- both home and away. Prediction: Purdue -2



