No. 7 Purdue hosts No. 16 Wisconsin Saturday on CBS in a matchup of two of the top teams from the Big Ten. The Boilermakers enter the weekend just 0.5 games out of first place in the Big Ten behind Michigan, while Wisconsin (2.0 games back of first) isn't too far behind in the standings.

The Boilermakers are coming off a heartbreaking 75-73 loss to Michigan earlier this week. Purdue led by as many as 11 points in the first half before Michigan used a late surge to pull away for good. Despite the loss to Michigan, Purdue enters the weekend having won 11 of its last 13 games.

Since losing on the road to Maryland earlier this month, Wisconsin has responded by winning its last three games. The Badgers defeated Iowa 74-63 in their previous matchup behind 22 points from star guard John Tonje.

Here is everything you need to know before Wisconsin's matchup against Purdue.

How to watch Purdue vs. Wisconsin live

Date: Saturday, Feb. 15 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Purdue vs. Wisconsin prediction, picks

This is the only scheduled meeting between the Big Ten foes this season, and this game will go a long way toward deciding a regular season conference champion. Purdue guard Braden Smith has played like arguably the best guard in the country, and a big game for him will be key to bouncing back from a loss to Michigan earlier this week. Look for Purdue to make a statement at home in front of a rowdy Mackey Arena crowd. Pick: Purdue -5.5



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander David Cobb Cameron Salerno Jerry Palm Isaac Trotter Purdue -5.5 Purdue Purdue Wisconsin Purdue Purdue Purdue S/U Purdue Purdue Wisconsin Purdue Purdue Purdue

