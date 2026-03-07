A top-five or higher finish is on the line when the Wisconsin Badgers take on the 15th-ranked Purdue Boilermakers in a key Big Ten Conference regular-season finale on Saturday. Wisconsin is coming off a 78-45 win over Maryland on Wednesday, while Purdue defeated Northwestern 70-66 that same night. The Badgers (21-9, 13-6 Big Ten), who are tied for fifth with Purdue, are 5-5 on the road this season. The Boilermakers (23-7, 13-6 Big Ten), who are 19-3 against unranked opponents, are 12-4 on their home court. Nolan Winter (ankle) is questionable for the Badgers.

Tipoff from Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind., is set for 4 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Purdue leads the all-time series 115-76, including a 74-20 edge in games played at West Lafayette. Purdue is an 8.5-point favorite in the latest Wisconsin vs. Purdue odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 155.5. Before making any Purdue vs. Wisconsin picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Paramount+ is the only place to stream this game, plus EVERY UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night live, at no additional cost. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content, including the UEFA Champions League, college basketball, the NFL and Big Ten on CBS and countless movies and shows. Plans start at just $8.99 per month, so sign up right here.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your first $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered Week 18 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 23-17 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Wisconsin vs. Purdue 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Purdue vs. Wisconsin:

Wisconsin vs. Purdue spread: Purdue -8.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Wisconsin vs. Purdue over/under: 155.5 points Wisconsin vs. Purdue money line: Purdue -362, Wisconsin +287 Wisconsin vs. Purdue picks: See picks at SportsLine Wisconsin vs. Purdue streaming: Paramount+

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $100 in bonus bets at FanDuel if your first $5+ bet wins:

Top Wisconsin vs. Purdue predictions

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (155.5 points). The Over has hit in eight of the last 10 meetings between the teams, including each of the last five. The Over has also hit in five of the last seven Wisconsin games, and in four of the last five Purdue games. Wisconsin is 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 games. Purdue, meanwhile, is 4-6 ATS in its last 10.

The model projects the Badgers to have three players score 13.6 points or more, including Nick Boyd's projected 18.6 points. The Boilermakers are projected to have four players score 12.2 points or more, led by Braden Smith, who is projected to score 16.8 points. The model is projecting 155 combined points as the Over clears in nearly 70% of simulations.

How to make Purdue vs. Wisconsin picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits in more than 50% of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Purdue vs. Wisconsin, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Wisconsin vs. Purdue spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.