Purdue's Carsen Edwards, Virginia's Mamadi Diakite share touching moment of sportsmanship in Elite Eight game
Edwards and Diakite recognized each other's incredible efforts in the final moments of Saturday's game
Purdue guard Carsen Edwards and Virginia big man Mamadi Diakite shared a heartwarming gesture of sportsmanship during Saturday night's thrilling overtime game.
After Diakite sent the game to overtime with an incredible shot at the buzzer, the two recognized one another just before overtime began. Edwards could do nothing but smile after the frantic finish that led to Diakite sending the game to an extra period, and Diakite appeared to smile and utter two words: "I know."
Diakite even pumped Edwards' chest as the two crossed paths.
After the game, the two shared a hug in respect for the crazy effort each put forth.
Edwards finished with 42 points, tied for a career-high he set earlier in the NCAA Tournament. Diakite scored 14 points, none more critical than the shot that preserved Virginia's national championship hopes.
Diakite, along with strong performances from Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome, has No. 1 seed Virginia heading to its first Final Four since 1984. The Cavaliers will face the winner of No. 2 seed Kentucky and No. 5 seed Auburn next week in Minneapolis.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
This NCAA run is Pearl's pinnacle
After knocking off Kansas and UNC in the NCAA Tournament, the Tigers get a shot at Kentucky...
-
2019 printable NCAA Tournament bracket
We are headed to the Elite Eight in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, so print your bracket and follow...
-
NCAA Tournament tip times, schedule
The complete television and streaming list for how to watch 2019 March Madness
-
No. 1 Virginia survives past Purdue
Mamadi Diakite saved Virginia's season in regulation and helped pushed the Cavs to the Final...
-
Texas Tech heads to first Final Four
What to know about the Red Raiders, who are making their first-ever appearance in the Final...
-
Elite Eight Sunday predictions, picks
Against-the-spread and straight-up picks as the Elite Eight of the 2019 NCAA Tournament wraps...