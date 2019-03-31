Purdue's Carsen Edwards, Virginia's Mamadi Diakite share touching moment of sportsmanship in Elite Eight game

Purdue guard Carsen Edwards and Virginia big man Mamadi Diakite shared a heartwarming gesture of sportsmanship during Saturday night's thrilling overtime game.

After Diakite sent the game to overtime with an incredible shot at the buzzer, the two recognized one another just before overtime began. Edwards could do nothing but smile after the frantic finish that led to Diakite sending the game to an extra period, and Diakite appeared to smile and utter two words: "I know."

Diakite even pumped Edwards' chest as the two crossed paths.

Game respect game pic.twitter.com/YOgLuRjjZi — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 31, 2019

After the game, the two shared a hug in respect for the crazy effort each put forth.

Edwards finished with 42 points, tied for a career-high he set earlier in the NCAA Tournament. Diakite scored 14 points, none more critical than the shot that preserved Virginia's national championship hopes.

MARCH MADNESS IS THE GREATEST THING IN THE WORLD pic.twitter.com/TUQchKqswO — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 31, 2019

Diakite, along with strong performances from Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome, has No. 1 seed Virginia heading to its first Final Four since 1984. The Cavaliers will face the winner of No. 2 seed Kentucky and No. 5 seed Auburn next week in Minneapolis.