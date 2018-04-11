Purdue's Isaac Haas facing civil suit for allegedly lying about STD, infecting former partner

Purdue center Isaac Haas faces a civil lawsuit for allegedly lying about an STD. USATSI

Purdue center Isaac Haas is facing a civil lawsuit filed by a former sexual partner alleging he infected her with an incurable STD.

According to a suit filed Tuesday as reported by the Journal & Courier, Alyssa Chambers, Haas' accuser, filed a $1 million civil lawsuit alleging Haas not only infected her with a sexually transmitted disease, but lied to her about having one to begin with.

Chambers and Haas engaged in a sexual encounter in May 2017. She was found to have been infected with herpes two weeks after the encounter, according to a notice of civil tort filed with the suit.

Haas admitted he'd been treated for chlamydia at the time the two hooked up, according to the lawsuit, and blamed Purdue's Health Services for the incident by saying that he had been tested, diagnosed, treated and tested again when he was told he was clean -- all of which he claims happened before their encounter.

Purdue University and Madison Millsaps were named as defendants in the case.

The lawsuit is seeking a jury trial and Chambers is seeking compensation for injuries, damages, costs and expenses related to the diagnosis.

Haas, a senior, was the Boilermakers' second leading scorer last season, averaging 14.7 points per game. He missed the final two games of the season in the NCAA Tournament after suffering a fractured elbow in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.