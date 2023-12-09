Who's Playing

Carolina University Bruins @ Queens Royals

Current Records: Carolina University 0-2, Queens 5-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: The Levine Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

The Levine Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Queens Royals will be playing at home against the Carolina University Bruins at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Levine Center. Queens will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Queens pushed their score all the way to 82 on Tuesday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They took a 88-82 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Eagles.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 20 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Carolina University found out the hard way back in November. They were completely outmatched by the Bulldogs on the road and fell 117-54. Carolina University has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Their wins bumped the Royals to 5-5 and the Eagles to 7-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Queens have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Carolina University struggles in that department as they've been averaging 24.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.