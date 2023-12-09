Who's Playing

Current Records: Carolina University 0-2, Queens 5-5

The Queens Royals will be playing in front of their home fans against the Carolina University Bruins at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Levine Center. Queens will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Queens pushed their score all the way to 82 on Tuesday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They took a 88-82 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Eagles.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 20 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Carolina University found out the hard way back in November. There's no need to mince words: the Bruins lost to the Bulldogs, and the Bruins lost bad. The score wound up at 117-54. Carolina University has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Queens have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Carolina University struggles in that department as they've been averaging 24.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.