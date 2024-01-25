Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Queens after losing three in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Cent. Arkansas 51-34.

Queens came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Cent. Arkansas Bears @ Queens Royals

Current Records: Cent. Arkansas 7-14, Queens 7-13

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: The Levine Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

The Levine Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After two games on the road, Queens is heading back home. The Queens Royals and the Cent. Arkansas Bears will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at The Levine Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Queens and North Florida didn't disappoint and broke past the 160 point over/under on Saturday. The matchup between both teams wasn't particularly close, with the Royals falling 91-75. They found out winning isn't easy when you drain eight fewer threes than your opponent.

Meanwhile, the Bears suffered a painful 94-71 loss at the hands of the Governors on Saturday.

The Royals' loss was their 13th straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 7-13. As for the Bears, their loss dropped their record down to 7-14.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Queens have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cent. Arkansas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Queens and Cent. Arkansas were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in January of 2023, but Queens came up empty-handed after a 92-91 loss. Can Queens avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Queens is a solid 7-point favorite against Cent. Arkansas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 163.5 points.

Series History

Cent. Arkansas won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.