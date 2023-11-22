Who's Playing
FDU Knights @ Queens Royals
Current Records: FDU 4-1, Queens 2-3
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: The Levine Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
What to Know
FDU has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Queens Royals at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at The Levine Center. Queens took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on FDU, who comes in off a win.
Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact FDU proved on Saturday. They took their match at home with ease, bagging a 124-66 victory over the Nittany Lions.
Meanwhile, the Royals couldn't handle the Dragons on Sunday and fell 62-52.
The Knights' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-1. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 100.7 points per game. As for the Royals, they now have a losing record at 2-3.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: FDU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Queens struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.
FDU came up short against Queens when the teams last played back in December of 2022, falling 82-73. Can FDU avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Queens won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.
- Dec 22, 2022 - Queens 82 vs. FDU 73