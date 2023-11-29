Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb Bulldogs @ Queens Royals

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 3-4, Queens 3-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: The Levine Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

The Levine Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Queens Royals will be playing at home against the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at The Levine Center. Queens might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 14 turnovers on Saturday.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 20.8% worse than the opposition, a fact Queens found out the hard way. They took a serious blow against the Spiders, falling 90-61.

Despite the defeat, Queens got a solid performance out of Deyton Albury, who scored 22 points along with 8 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs were fully in charge on Saturday, breezing past the Saints 92-51 at home.

The Royals' defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 3-4. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 63.5 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, their victory bumped their record up to 3-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Queens have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Gardner-Webb struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.